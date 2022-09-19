Israel issues travel warnings ahead of Jewish holidays

'We estimate that in the coming period Iran will continue to act to promote damage to Israeli targets'

The Counter-Terrorism Division of the Israel’s National Security Headquarters (NSL) on Tuesday issued travel warnings and the assesment of the risks to Israelis traveling abroad for the upcoming High Holidays that start next week.

Such reports are published to update Israelis planning their vacations about potential “terrorist elements to harm Israelis and Jews, and in light of the possibility of being incidentally harmed as part of a terrorist incident abroad.”

According to the recent assessment, Iranian threat remains one of the most serious ones.

“We estimate that in the coming period Iran will continue to act to promote damage to Israeli targets around the world,” both in countries near Iran and in the countries of the West and Europe, the NSL said.

Over the past two years, Tehran and its affiliates have stepped up their activities abroad with the aim of harming Israelis. Despite these attempts being thwarted, Israelies are urged to plan their visits abroad carefully and “check the status of the travel warning for the expected destinations, before purchasing the tickets.”

“The organizations of global jihad and radical Islam, especially the "Islamic State" (ISIS) and their supporters, continue to demonstrate motivation to carry out terrorist attacks, including against Jewish and Israeli targets, in various countries in the world. This is supported by open statements from the leaders of the organizations, calling for harm to Israelis and Jews,” the NSL stressed.

“These organizations have extensive infrastructure and activity in the Middle East (with an emphasis on North Sinai) in Africa and Asia,” they added, also warning about “irregular activity in other countries around the world.”