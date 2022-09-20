Israel's president visits soldiers in Golan for Jewish New Year

'The State of Israel and the people of Israel are proud of you'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, visited soldiers stationed in the Golan Heights on Tuesday and wished them a happy Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

The head of the Northern Command, Major General Uri Gordin, accompanied the couple on their visit.

After watching a military demonstration, the president and his wife met the fighters and toasted them.

"A few hours ago, my wife Michal and I represented the State of Israel at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and met with hundreds of leaders from around the world. They gave us praise for the State of Israel and in particular of our army," the president said.

“None of this would be possible without you, conscripts and reservists, who protect our country. I am here to say thank you and I would like to convey to you our deep gratitude and personal gratitude,” he added.

The president praised the soldiers for their dedicated work and added: "I wish you all a happy new year, a year of health, safety, peace and tranquility. I wish you to fulfill your duties in the best way and of course a safe return home. The State of Israel and the people of Israel are proud of you. May the year and its curses end, may the new year and its blessings begin, may you be all written in the book of life."

"We are training to be ready to fight and you, fighters of the Golani unit, will be the first to fight. I am sure of your success! Mr. President and Madam, we are very happy to welcome you in this important exercise , and we thank you for honoring us with your presence," Gordin said.