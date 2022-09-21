Israel successfully tests 'Gabriel 5' anti-ship missile

Missile system 'will strengthen the Navy's operational and defensive capabilities in the maritime space'

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday announced the successful completion of testing on the "Gabriel 5" anti-ship naval missile system.

Testing took place during the month of August, with the participation of the Israel Navy and the Defense Ministry's Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure.

Israel Aerospace Industries manufactures the Gabriel family of advanced sea-skimming missiles capable of detecting and thwarting a wide range of targets.

Made in Germany and acquired by Israel, the Sa'ar 6-class corvette was used in the testing. The missiles were placed onboard the INS Oz, the second ship in her class launched in 2019 at German Naval Yards and ThyssenKrupp in Kiel and handed over to the Israel Navy in 2021.

"The Navy continues to develop and change in the face of a variety of increasing operational challenges and regional changes," said the Naval Arm's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Guy Goldfarb.

"The Gabriel naval missile system will strengthen the Navy's operational and defensive capabilities in the maritime space, in a variety of arenas and in a variety of tasks."

First deployed by Israel in 1970, the initial variant of the missile was developed in the 1960s.