Palestinian rams through Israeli airport entry, arrested

A Palestinian man rammed a stolen vehicle through an entry to Israel's main airport, Ben Gurion, early Thursday morning, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

Ben Gurion Airport, located in the center of the country, is considered one of the world's most heavily guarded and secure airports.

The driver approached the airport from outside Tel Aviv, with security firing a single bullet at the suspect, who fled the scene.

Those traveling through the airport were escorted to a more secure area as the search for the man began, and the airport was put on lockdown when the man was on the run.

The vehicle was located near a gas station inside the Ben Gurion complex, close to the barrier, and the driver was later found and captured.

The driver, a 35-year-old resident of the West Bank, was handed over to Israel Police for interrogation as the circumstances behind the incident are being examined.

No flights were delayed or canceled due to the intrusion, according to the IAA. However, it noted possible delays in takeoffs on Thursday morning.

In 2016, four Israeli Arabs were arrested after ramming a security barrier at the airport, with two of them attempting to flee on foot.

According to an investigation, the suspects did not intend to commit a terroristic act, simply taking the wrong exit and panicking upon seeing security guards.