Hamas warns over Jewish visits to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Hamas says Israel will be held 'fully responsible for the repercussions' of Jews visiting the holy site

Hamas threatened "repercussions" over Jewish visits to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in a warning issued Thursday, days before the start of the High Holidays when visitor numbers increase.

The mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City has been the focus of tensions for years, but Palestinians have voiced increasing anger at the rising number of visits by Jews, who revere the compound as their holiest site, the Temple Mount.

Mahmud Zahar, a senior member of the Islamist group which rules Gaza, warned "the continuation of the Zionist aggression and their brutality against Jerusalem and the holy shrines will be the cause of a major battle."

Speaking in a rare press conference in Gaza's Omari mosque, Zahar alluded to Palestinian concerns that a longstanding convention by which Jews may visit but not pray in the compound was being covertly flouted.

He said Israel would be held "fully responsible for the repercussions of these violations."

Beyadenu, a group that encourages Jews to visit the Al-Aqsa compound, said it was committed to increasing such visits.

"We broke the 50,000 visitor barrier on the Temple Mount" this past year, Beyadenu said ahead of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana.

Tom Nissani, the group's chief executive said: "the goal is 100,000 visitors next (Jewish) year," which begins on Sunday night.

Earlier on Monday, Jerusalem Police said that 2,000 officers will be deployed to the city to prevent possible terrorist attacks during the upcoming holidays.