Israel: Man wounded in stabbing attack near Modiin

The terrorist was shot dead

A man was lightly wounded on Thursday evening in a stabbing attack at the Shilat Junction near the city of Modiin in central Israel.

The terrorist was shot dead.

The Magen David Adom emergency services provided treatment to the victim at the scene of the incident, as well as to two other people who were lightly injured by pepper spray.

Earlier on Thursday, another suspected terrorist attack took place near the West Bank town of Hawara, where an Israeli soldier was wounded during a car ramming incident.

Israel has faced an upsurge in terrorist attacks in recent days. On Tuesday, an 84-year-old woman from Holon died after being attacked by a Palestinian man from the West Bank who entered Israel with a valid work permit.

The 28-year old terrorist was found hanged the following day at a construction site in Tel Aviv, probably committed suicide. His relatives said he had mental problems.