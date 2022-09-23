Israel boosts security ahead of High Holidays

Police cite increased threat of terrorist attacks

Fearing renewed rioting at a flashpoint holy site and terrorist attacks, Israel on Friday beefed up security arrangement in the capital Jerusalem, two days ahead of the Jewish New Year.

As per regular procedure in recent years, Israel will close crossings to the Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza Strip during the Jewish festivals of Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur, and the first and last days of Sukkot.

Also on Friday, Palestinian gunmen fired at the Israeli community of Har Bracha in the West Bank; there were no casualties but at least one home was hit by bullets.

Nablus has been one of the focal points in recent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians while the military operates in the West Bank to curb a wave of attacks.

On Thursday Israeli police chief said there was a hike in the number of alerts warning of planned terrorist attacks; police was countering the threat through large deployments of forces to check points and hot spots such as Jerusalem's Old City.

The Temple Mount plateau in the Old City, the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, has seen numerous riots by Palestinian worshippers in recent months.

Earlier this year Israel intensified its raids in the West Bank following a spate of lethal street attacks by Palestinian terrorists that killed 18 people.