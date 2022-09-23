West Bank: Terrorist cell behind 2 attacks seized

Firearms that were allegedly used in the attacks were seized by authorities

Israeli security forces busted a terrorist cell belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas responsible for carrying out two shooting attacks earlier this month, it was revealed on Friday.

At least two suspects were arrested during the bust roughly one week ago.

In the first attack, carried out in the early hours of September 9, the terrorists fired at two Israeli vehicles driving near the West Bank town of Huwara.

One Israeli was lightly injured from shrapnel and taken to a hospital for examination.

Shells fired at the vehicles were found at the scene, and investigations found that at least 11 bullets were fired during the attack, according to Israel's internal security (Shin Bet).

Firearms that were allegedly used in the Huwara attack were seized by authorities.

“The investigation of the suspects is still underway, but from all the information we have, a Hamas military squad, directed by Hamas operatives from the Gaza Strip, is responsible for carrying out the attack,” the Shin Bet said.

Additionally, another shooting attack occurred outside the Carmel settlement community last Thursday, moderately wounding an Israeli teenager studying in a religious school, and a suspect connected to the attack was arrested.

The 16-year-old suspect, a resident of the West Bank's Palestinian village of az-Zubeidat, allegedly told investigators he was linked to the attack during the investigation conducted by the Shin Bet.

Weapons used during this attack were also seized, as the investigation continues.

"The Shin Bet, together with the IDF (Israel's military) and the Israel Police will continue to work to thwart Hamas' attempts to promote terrorist activity against Israel and will exact a price from Hamas' infrastructure in the field."