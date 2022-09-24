West Bank: Israel thwarts gun smuggling attempt

Over 50 56 M-16 rifle parts also confiscated

Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt by Palestinian weapon smugglers to transport into Israel 34 handguns and weapon parts from the West Bank.

This comes as Israel ramped up the security arrangement in the West Bank ahead of the so-called High Holidays period.

Following intelligence alerts, Israel Defense Soldiers observation soldiers spotted suspects attempting to smuggle handguns into Israeli territory from the Jordan Valley area.

IDF and Israel Police forces were then dispatched to the scene.

At the conclusion of the operation, two suspects were apprehended and 34 handguns, 36 bolt carrier groups and 56 M-16 rifle parts were found in their possession.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.