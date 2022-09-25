Troops are on high alert ahead of the Jewish High Holidays

A Palestinian gunman was killed during clashes with Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Nablus Sunday morning, according to the Israeli military.

A group of armed Palestinians driving a motorcycle and a car was identified by the troops from the Golani Brigade, who were on high alert ahead of the Jewish High Holidays that start on Sunday.

“The motorcyclist was killed and those riding the vehicle were wounded, but managed to escape back to Nablus,” the army statement said, adding that the group was thought to be on the way to carry out a shooting attack.

A Nablus-based military group called “Lion’s Den” confirmed that their member Saeed Kuni died in the clash. Several people were wounded, according to Palestinian reports.

Images circulating on social media showed the alleged group’s motorcycle burnt and the car damaged by gunfire. Israel has earlier announced the closure of the crossings to the West Bank and Gaza Strip for Palestinians during the Jewish New Year, Rosh HaShana, that starts on Sunday, and the following holidays - Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel Police Comissioner Kobi Shabtai said that additional “large deployments” of officers were put on high alert to prevent terrorist attacks during the upcoming holidays that will last until October 18.