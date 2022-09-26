Clashes begin in east Jerusalem shortly after holiday start

The causes of the clashes in neighborhoods such as Silwan and Abu Tor were not immediately clear

Violence broke out Sunday night between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in east Jerusalem, shortly after the start of the Jewish New Year holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Rioters reportedly fired fireworks at border police in the Silwan neighborhood, and videos published by Arab media showed fires raging in the capital's Abu Tor neighborhood.

The causes of the clashes were not immediately clear, while police and army are on high alert in Jerusalem and the West Bank. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, attackers allegedly threw improvised explosives at a military checkpoint near Jenin in the West Bank, as Israeli military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi celebrated Rosh Hashanah with troops nearby. There were no injuries or damage during these clashes as well.

According to reports, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai asked all Israelis who have a gun permit to carry their weapons on them during the vacation, fearing attacks.

In recent months, Palestinian gunmen have targeted numerous military posts, troops operating along the West Bank security fence, Israeli settlements and civilians on the roads.

During the night, troops ambushed a group of Palestinian gunmen who were apparently on their way to the scene of a shootout, the Israeli military said, killing one person.

Later in the day, the army announced the arrest of four suspects in the West Bank - two of them in Nablus - as part of an anti-terrorism crackdown that began several months ago known as Operation “Breakwater.”

Israel closed its crossings into the West Bank and Gaza Strip for Palestinians until after the holiday on Tuesday night. Such closures are a common practice during Jewish holidays and vacations. The army says this is a preventive measure against attacks during times of heightened tension.