Temple Mount clashes erupt during Jewish holiday

Clashes took place on Monday morning between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount holy site as many Jewish worshippers were due to make their pilgrimage for the holiday of Rosh Hashana - the Jewish New Year.

Israel's police reported that Palestinian youths locked themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque last night and reportedly began shooting fireworks at police officers when the Jewish worshippers arrived.

In the Lions Gate area, Palestinians confronted the police and threw stones at them. Two suspects were arrested. Despite these clashes, visits to the Temple Mount continue as usual, along with Muslim prayers at the holy site.

At least four people were arrested in total, and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The authorities say they want to ensure that the status quo is maintained on the Temple Mount, which consists of allowing both Muslim prayers and visits to the site by Jewish worshippers and tourists. Police spokesman Eli Levi said on Monday that Jewish visits to the Temple Mount "are taking place alongside Muslim prayers as usual."

Against the backdrop of the clashes, Hamas spokesmen encouraged the rioters to confront the police on the Temple Mount. This morning's clashes, however, were minor compared to the riots that took place on the Temple Mount last April.

The police said that in recent days "a lot of false and misleading information about the Temple Mount has been spread on social networks, with the aim of agitating the area and inciting violence.” According to the police, these publications are disseminated by entities "hostile and interested in violence."

"We will not allow anyone to disrupt these customs in accordance with existing practice. Anyone who disrupts order at the holy sites and acts with violence of any kind will be dealt with decisively," the police said in a statement.

The police have increased their level of alert during Rosh Hashana, especially in Jerusalem and the Old City. Hundreds of police and security forces were deployed there as authorities prepare for thousands of visitors to Jerusalem and the Western Wall.