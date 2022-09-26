Shin Bet investigates suspect over derailment attempt in north Israel

No casualties or damage were reported

A man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of placing an obstacle on railway tracks between Akko and Karmiel in northern Israel.

The investigation was launched by Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic security service. They suspect the man used the break in transportation services during the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) celebrations to derail the train when it resumed operations on Tuesday evening.

No casualties or damage were reported. The suspect, an Arab Israeli from the Galilee in his twenties, was handed over to security forces for questioning.

Israeli security forces are on high alert during the Jewish holidays which began on Sunday and will last until mid October.

Earlier on Monday, clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount holy site as many Jewish worshippers were due to make their pilgrimage for Rosh Hashanah. At least four people were arrested in total, but there were no reports of any injuries.