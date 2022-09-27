Jerusalem: 14 Palestinians arrested after clashes with police

Israel is on high alert during the Jewish high holiday season

Dozens Palestinians were rioting in East Jerusalem late on Monday, hurling rocks and with stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.

Israel Border Police deployed riot dispersal measures to control the disturbance to order.

Earlier on Monday 14 Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem of the city's eastern sector were arrested at the flashpoint Temple Mount site for rioting.

"The Israel Police will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance towards violence of any kind, violation of public order and any attempt to harm police officers or civilians," the police said.

Israel is on high alert during the Jewish high holiday season which began Sunday evening with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year.