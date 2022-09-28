Israeli forces surround home of terrorist's family in Jenin

Brother of the terrorist who carried out Dizengoff attack was reportedly killed in the shootout

Armed clashes reported on Wednesday in the West Bank city of Jenin, where Israeli forces are surrounding the house of the family of the terrorist responsible for the April attack in the center of Tel Aviv that killed three Israelis.

Gunshots are heard from the area and smoke is seen on the video, where alleged clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants are taking place. According to the Palestinian sources, an explosion hit the house.

The Israel’s army spokesperson confirmed that Israeli forces were operating near the refugee camp in Jenin. The terrorist's brother was reportedly killed in the shootout.

The terrorist’s home was demolished earlier in September, which led to violent clashes. It was carried out after the Supreme Court rejected a petition by the family’s neighbors not to destroy the home.

Nearly fifteen people were wounded in the terrorist attack at the Ilka bar on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv in early April. The attacker was identified as Ra’ad Hazem. He went on the run and was killed in a shootout with security officers.