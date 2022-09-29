Israel detains pair crossing border from Lebanon

Soldiers caught the suspects after military surveillance spotted them crossing the border near Yiftah

The Israeli military said two suspects were arrested early Thursday after crossing the border from Lebanon near Yiftah, an Israel kibbutz on the eastern part of the border.

The Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson's unit tweeted that military surveillance on the border spotted the suspects crossing the border. Soldiers responding to the alert caught the pair and interrogated them on the spot.

The tweet said that the army did not consider this an incident that threatened national security.

While UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese military have been unable to stop the Iranian-backed Hezbollah or Palestinian groups from operating against Israel in the past, the economic crisis in Lebanon has driven migrants seeking work to seek their fortunes to their southern neighbor.

More to follow