Israel: Ex-Mossad agent describes Lev Tahor raid

A former member of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Danny Limor, participated in the operation that led to the raid on the Lev Tahor cult in Mexico, sharing what he witnessed with Israel's 103FM radio.

Lev Tahor is an extremist ultra-Orthodox sect, often described as a cult. Two members of Lev Tahor — Menachem Mendel Alter, an Israeli citizen, and Yoel Rosner, a Canadian — were arrested in Mexico on suspicions of human trafficking and sex crimes.

"There were 26 of the cult members who were arrested, including two leaders, that (will) remain in custody until they can be brought before a judge and charged with the crimes they've committed," Limor explained to 103FM.

"Other than them, the cult is made up of many women and children, girls and boys aged two to 18 who were born and raised in the cult. Among the women, there are those who are full-heartedly members of the cult. You can say that they've been brainwashed, but you can also say that this is what they chose."

Lev Tahor has roughly 230 members and moved to Guatemala from Canada in 2014 after accusations of mistreating children, including abuse and child marriages. The women of the group wear black robes covering their entire bodies with only their faces exposed.

Limor said that the crew that helped with the raid "did an amazing job."

"The lawyers collected information, all the statements, so that the case they prepared could act as a foundation that would allow us to act within Mexican law, which is very sensitive regarding child abuse and human trafficking. The case was so well constructed that the Mexican Police had no choice other than to act."