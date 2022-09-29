Analysis: Violence expected to continue in east Jerusalem

Recent events in Jenin fueling an already heated situation

For Gaza's Hamas and the other Palestinian factions, the Jewish holidays are the perfect opportunity to incite violence, especially on the issue of Jerusalem.

The holidays bring a high number of visitors to the city, many of them hoping to ascend the Temple Mount.

It should be said that there is no change in the status quo on the compound on any given day, holiday or not. Jews can ascend but are not allowed to pray, but Hamas uses the relatively high numbers on the holiday to cry out “Al Aqsa is in danger." There is no danger, but there are always those who adhere to these calls.

It was therefore no surprise that there were plenty of violent incidents in east Jerusalem over the past few nights. Fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and rocks were hurled at police forces.

Fortunately, so far, there have been no casualties, but with the violence expected to continue, this could change at any minute.

The recent events in Jenin are already fueling an already heated situation with violent incidents across the West Bank, adding to those in Jerusalem.

And with Hamas leaders in Gaza keeping their own border quiet, but doing everything possible to incite violence elsewhere, don't expect to see any calm soon.