West Bank: Palestinian killed amid clashes with Israeli forces

Faiz Damdum was shot while trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli security forces

A young Palestinian man who tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli security guard was shot and killed during riots in the West Bank town of al-Azaria in east Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian sources, 18-year-old Faiz Damdum was driving a scooter amid an exchange of fire, during which another Palestinian was seriously wounded and treated by Red Cross members.

The Palestinian Health Ministry indicated shortly after that Damdum succumbed to his wounds.

This is a developing story