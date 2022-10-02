One person wounded in West Bank shooting

'It was a great miracle for the wounded person. He was slightly wounded,' says Yossi Dagan

A shooting attack in the West Bank, near Nablus, left one person lightly wounded on Sunday.

Terrorists reportedly opened fire on a bus and a taxi driving on Route 555 near Eilon Moreh in the West Bank. The bus driver, a West Bank resident in his 40s, was lightly wounded by shrapnel.

The driver drove the vehicle to a nearby military base where he underwent medical treatment. He reported the bus's windshield was hit by bullets, but no one on the bus was wounded.

Israel's military is scanning the scene for those involved in the attack.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio, the head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan said, "Another severe event ending in a miracle."

"This government has forsaken its people to a terror wave, incited by the Palestinian Authority. The Israeli military should launch an operation, return the checkpoints and collect weapons."

This attack comes against the backdrop of rising tensions in the West Bank. At least 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israel ramps up military raids.

The military raids, known as Operation "Breakwater," come in response to a wave of terrorist attacks that occurred earlier this year that saw 19 people dead inside Israel and the West Bank. Over 2,000 Palestinians have been arrested as a result of the ongoing operation.