Reservists lack equipment and receive faulty weapons

Israel's military is "logistically unprepared" to continue its major West Bank arrest operation begun earlier this year following a series of terrorist attacks, according to the state comptroller.

Matanyahu Englman published the "urgent" report on Sunday.

The state comptroller's office found that reservist troops serving at the military post of Yakir, near the settlement of the same name in the central West Bank, lacked essential equipment, and that conscripts undergoing training at the Kfir Brigade training base had poor living conditions.

Englman said he carried out the rapid check as part of the Israeli army's "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation in the West Bank for several months, after a series of attacks that killed 19 between mid-March and early May.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) doubled its military presence in the West Bank and along the security fence, increasing the number of battalions in the area from 13 to 26.

The report states that troops stationed at the Yakir base claimed that they lacked equipment used in operational activities, including some weapons and vehicles. The report also notes poor management of the base armory, with troops complaining about the quality of the weapons provided to them.

Another issue raised at the Yakir base is that it currently houses two battalions instead of the usual one, which puts extra strain on the kitchen and affects the quality and quantity of food.

The other concern raised by the Golani troops currently stationed at the Yakir base is that they are becoming less ready for their designated role in northern Israel.

By spending long periods in the West Bank, reservist troops are not spending enough time training for a potential war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group, officers and soldiers told the comptroller.

At the Kfir brigade training base, the report also noted poor living conditions with broken air conditioners and the absence of cold water fountains in the heat of the Jordan Valley.

The Kfir Brigade serves primarily in the West Bank, where it conducts arrest operations and protects Jewish settlements.

"The IDF is not logistically sufficiently prepared for the continued fighting in the [West Bank]," Englman said.

The IDF said in response to the report that the shortcomings pointed out did not harm the proficiency and readiness of the troops, but stressed that some of them had already been addressed after Englman's visits in August, while others were still being processed.