West Bank: Attempted car ramming attack foiled, 2 terrorists dead

Third Palestinian terrorist wounded, no Israeli casualties

Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Monday foiled a vehicular attack, killing two Palestinian would-be perpetrators.

A third terrorist was wounded in the incident that took place near a refugee camp outside Ramallah; there were no Israeli casualties.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were carrying out a raid as the attack took place. Military spokesperson said neither of the terrorists involved in the attempted car-ramming were connected to the suspect IDF sought to arrest.

The early morning raid was part of IDF's Operation "Break the Wave" aimed to curb Palestinian terrorist activity in the West Bank. It saw the Israeli military arrest 16 people during overnight raids across the territory on Sunday alone.

The incident came a day after Israel's state comptroller issued a report stating that the military was "logistically unprepared" to continue its West Bank arrest operation, though the IDF said that many of the shortcomings listed in the report were already amended.