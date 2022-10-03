The day of atonement Israel will never forget

Israelis were caught almost totally by surprise when sirens wailed across the country on October 6, 1973

What few, if any, civilians knew as they gazed perplexedly at each other in those initial minutes, was that Egypt launched a massive assault across the Suez Canal, and Syrian tanks were advancing hell-for-leather on the Golan Heights. When they found out – thanks to the carefully-guarded news bulletins or the ubiquitous Israeli grapevine – surprise turned to consternation, shock, and anger.

Israeli leaders, military and civilian, arrogantly assured the public that there would be no war.

The growing signs of war in the months and weeks leading up to October 6 were dismissed, and even information from top-placed sources was not taken seriously or regarded as an attempt to hoodwink the Israelis. Arab states, Israelis were told time and time again, had learned their lesson in 1967 and wouldn’t dare attack.

But they did attack. On the Suez Canal, the handful of Israeli soldiers manning the so-called Bar Lev line – a series of forts and strongpoints on the eastern side of the canal – faced 600,000 Egyptian soldiers backed up by 2,000 tanks.

To the north, in the near-perfect tank country of the Golan Heights, approximately 180 Israeli tanks had the impossible task of holding off 1,400 Syrian tanks advancing at them.

Israel’s air force – which laid the groundwork for the 1967 victory by destroying the enemy’s air forces on the ground – found itself unable to repeat its success. This time, the Egyptians and Syrians were armed with anti-aircraft missiles, which in those first few days took a terrible toll on Israeli aircraft.

In those initial hours, Israel’s strategy was simple: the troops at the front, mainly conscripts, but with a smattering of reservists and permanent force, had to hold the enemy until the reserves – two-thirds of Israel’s military strength - could be mobilized, equipped, and sent to the front.

And here, in retrospect, Egypt and Syria made a big mistake. Everything in Israel is closed on Yom Kippur and most Israelis are either in a synagogue or at home. So the army had no trouble locating its reservists, and in some cases, it didn’t have to – men came to their unit’s collection points without waiting to be called up.

Once the troops were mobilized and equipped, the Israeli army decided that it would concentrate on blunting the Syrians on the Golan.

In part, this was a simple matter of logistics – the front was nearer so the troops and tanks could get there quicker. But it was also a necessity. At one stage, especially as the Syrian tanks kept on coming in those early hours, it seemed that the entire Israeli-held Golan would be overrun. If the Golan was captured, the way into northern Israel was open.

The tank battles in the Golan were fierce and desperate. But the Israelis held until reinforcements arrived and began pushing the Syrians back.

In the south, on the Suez Canal front, it was a different story. The Egyptian army had no trouble overrunning the weak Israeli defenses and establishing a foothold in the Sinai.

AP Photo Israeli soldiers dig in at foreground, under the eyes of armed and tense Egyptian troops while in the middle of the street, dividing the two armies is a small United Nations patrol working a makeshift guard station in Suez City, Egypt, October 1973.

An Israeli counterattack on October 8 failed miserably. Ground forces from both sides looked for a breakthrough, which came as the war entered its second week.

In what came to be regarded as the greatest tank battle since World War II, Israeli and Egyptian tanks started to slug it out on October 12. In two hours of fighting on October 14, 250 Egyptian tanks were destroyed. The way was open for Israel’s masterstroke – crossing the Suez Canal to take the Egyptians in the rear.

The crossing itself, not without risks, was successful. By October 18, Israeli tanks were operating successfully in “Africa” – as the Israelis called the western Egyptian side of the Suez Canal.

It was a turning point, militarily and psychologically, and matched by Israel’s moves in the Golan Heights, where Israeli forces advanced to within artillery range of the Syrian capital Damascus.

On October 22, with Israel on the offensive, the Soviet Union agreed to allow a ceasefire resolution to be placed before the UN Security Council. Resolution 338 took some time to stick, but it effectively ended the fighting.

By the time the shooting stopped, 2,688 Israeli soldiers and airmen had been killed, and nearly 300 were captured by Syria and Egypt.

Egyptian and Syrian losses came to an estimated 11,000.

After the fighting, came the reckoning. Angry questions were asked about the Israeli government’s actions – or lack thereof – before the war. How could Israel find itself so unprepared? How could Israel let itself be taken by surprise? Why were the warning signs ignored, or dismissed?

A commission of inquiry set up to investigate these questions delivered its initial verdict in April 1974. It came down hard against the Israeli army’s military intelligence and other senior officers, criticizing what was called in Israel “the concept” which, broadly stated, said there would be no war in the imminent future.

The Israeli public wasn’t buying it. Anti-government demonstrations, which began with one man holding a sign outside the prime minister’s office and snowballed into a mass movement, intensified. Nine days after the interim report was published, the Israeli government, bowing to public pressure, resigned.