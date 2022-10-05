West Bank: Israel arrests suspected Hamas member

Salman Imran is suspected of attacking a Jewish school bus in the West Bank

During a raid in the West Bank over Yom Kippur, Israeli security forces on Wednesday captured a Palestinian man suspected of ties to Gaza's ruling group Hamas and of carrying out an attack on Israelis days prior.

Salman Imran, a 35-year-old resident of Deir al-Hatab – east of Nablus – is claimed to be a member of the extremist Hamas movement.

Israel’s military said it carried out the operation to apprehend Imran, who was suspected of his involvement in an attack on a Jewish school bus and a cab for special needs pupils in the West Bank on Sunday.

Soldiers surrounded Imran’s house and responded with live fire after he shot at the forces while barricaded inside, the Israeli military said in a statement. In an audio message posted to social media, Imran said he was engaged in a gunfight with Israeli soldiers and called on others to help him.

According to witnesses, dozens of Palestinian gunmen fired at Israeli forces in an attempt to foil their raid. But hours after the fighting, videos on social media showed Imran being escorted out of the house by Israeli soldiers.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian gunman during a raid on a building in the village of Deir al-Hatab, near Nablus, in the West Bank, on October 5, 2022.

Imran’s uncle, Bassim, told Reuters he convinced his nephew to turn himself in after Israeli forces fired a grenade at the multi-story family home and began knocking it down with a bulldozer.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed Palestinians raise their arms and one lifts his shirt during an Israeli army raid in the village of Deir al-Hatab near the West Bank city of Nablus, on October 5, 2022.

During the clashing, 21-year-old Palestinian Alaa Zaghal was shot and killed by Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, adding that at least six others – including two journalists – were wounded by Israeli fire and dozens more were treated for tear gas inhalation.

Israel has intensified its raids in the West Bank following a spate of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people.