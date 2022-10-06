'Break the Wave': 4 arrested in overnight West Bank raid

Israeli forces were met with stones and Molotov cocktails and responded with counter-protest measures

Israeli soldiers, the Shin Bet internal security service and the country's Border Police worked overnight Wednesday to Thursday to arrest four people throughout the West Bank.

Forces operated in the villages of Hizma and Beit Duqqu as well as the city of Hebron, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.

In Beit Duqqu, two wanted people suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were arrested.

While in Ramallah, Israeli forces were met with stones and Molotov cocktails and responded with counter-protest measures.

In the Arab village of Shuyukh Al'arrub, located northeast of Hebron, an additional two wanted people suspected of terrorist activities were arrested.

There were no Israeli casualties during the operation. All wanted people were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

The raid comes as part of Operation "Break the Wave," launched earlier this year in response to a series of terrorist attacks between mid-March and early May that left 19 dead inside Israel and the West Bank.

So far, over 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested as part of this counterterrorism operation. Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi noted in early September that the activity "will continue" and that the military is "prepared to increase it according to the need."

However, Israel's State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman published a report on Sunday stating that the country's military is "logistically unprepared" to continue this significant operation.