Israel preparing for potential escalation in north

Gantz instructs military to increase operational readiness at Lebanon border amid faltering maritime talks

Israeli forces are preparing for the potential of increased tensions at the Lebanon border amid faltering indirect negotiations on a US-brokered maritime border deal.

During the weekly situation assessment held on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the military to increase operational readiness - both offensive and defensive - in the northern part of the country.

The meeting also included Israel's Army Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Eshel, and Head of the Army Operations Directorate Major General Aharon Haliva.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization is "digging in" along the Blue Line separating the two countries, former US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told i24NEWS in a recent interview.

The chances of an Israeli-Hezbollah confrontation "still remain very high" despite the advancement of the maritime border agreement, he said.

Israeli ministers were meeting about the draft proposal on Thursday evening, with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier in the day rejecting Lebanon's proposed changes to the deal addressing a disputed Mediterranean gas field.

The security cabinet reportedly decided on Thursday evening to allow Lapid, Gantz and Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to make decisions in the event of an escalation in the north without having to reconvene the cabinet.

Lebanese media reported that US mediator Amos Hochstein was expected to issue a statement on Thursday night as Lebanon called the talks at a "make or break point."