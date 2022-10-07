Operation 'Break the Wave': 4 arrested in overnight raids in W Bank

Over 1,500 Palestinians arrested so far in anti-terrorism sweep

Israeli security arrested five suspected terrorists in overnight raids throughout the West Bank on Friday.

The raid comes as part of Operation "Break the Wave," launched earlier this year in response to a series of terrorist attacks between mid-March and early May that left 19 dead inside Israel and the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and Shin Bet operatives conducted a raud in the village of Brookin, arresting of a person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. During the operation, the fighters found and confiscated knives and weapon parts.

Another suspect was nabbed in the city of Nablus.

In Hebron, yet another person was arrested in connection with terrorist activity. The forces also operated in Kfar Teko, in the area of ​​the Etzion regional division, arresting two more wanted persons and confiscating ammunition found in the area.

No Israeli soldiers were wounded.

So far, over 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested as part of the anti-terrorism sweep. Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi noted in early September that the activity "will continue" and that the military is "prepared to increase it according to the need."