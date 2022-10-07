West Bank: Palestinian arrested after planting bomb at gas station

Amad Asleem, a resident of Nablus, is also suspected of trying to shoot at a vehicle near Huwara

Israeli forces on Friday announced that they arrested a Palestinian suspected of planning to carry out attacks in the West Bank, including placing a bomb at a gas station.

Amad Asleem, a resident of the West Bank city of Nablus, north of Jerusalem, was detained in a joint operation overnight, according to Israel’s army and the Shin Bet domestic security service.

He was subsequently handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Asleep was particularly implicated in a shooting at an Israeli vehicle near Huwara, south of Nablus, on September 19.

No one was wounded in the incident, with the suspect’s gun apparently jamming upon aiming at the car.

Israel’s army and the Shin Bet added in a joint statement that Asleem was also suspected of leaving an explosive device at a gas station near the entrance to the Kedumim settlement, west of Nablus, on September 25.

The bomb did not detonate and Israeli specialists were called in to handle the device.

Amad Asleem was one of five wanted suspected terrorists arrested on Friday during several raids by the Israeli army in the West Bank, as part of Operation “Break the Wave.”

Israel’s army did not identify the other detainees but said it seized knives, weapons parts, and ammunition during the arrests.

In response to a string of deadly Palestinian attacks earlier this year that left 19 people dead, Israel’s military has been carrying out regular operations in the West Bank to detain wanted suspects and quell the recent surge of violence in the region.