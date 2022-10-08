Two Israeli security forces wounded in shooting attack

One victim in critical condition, the other in stable condition after attack at Shuafat junction checkpoint

Two Israeli security forces were wounded in a shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Saturday night, with one in critical condition, according to the Zaka emergency response team.

The attack occurred at the Shuafat junction checkpoint.

According the police, a suspect arrived to the Shuafat crossing and fired at security forces. In addition, a shot was fired from a passing vehicle.

A 22-year-old female soldier was critically wounded and a 25-year-old male security guard was in stable condition after receiving neck and chest wounds.

A third victim, a woman, was lightly wounded, according to initial reports.

The three victims were transported to Hadassah Hospital at Mount Scopus, according to MDA emergency services.

Israel's Border Guard forces were searching for the suspects, who according to initial reports fled in a vehicle into Jerusalem. Security forces reportedly were chasing a white Toyota Corolla vehicle.

Video appeared to show fireworks celebrations after the attack in the nearby Shuafat refugee camp.

Commander of the Jerusalem District, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, held a security assessment after the attack, saying that "this is a serious attack and we will not rest until we punish all those involved in this serious attack."

This is a developing story