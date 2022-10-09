Clashes in east Jerusalem as Israel continues hunt for terrorist

'The refugee camp is completely surrounded… It may take hours, days, but we’ll catch him,' says Barlev

Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians at a refugee camp in east Jerusalem on Sunday as they continued to search for the suspected gunman behind the previous night's deadly shooting.

The Saturday shooting at a checkpoint by the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat in east Jerusalem came amid spiraling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Police said the alleged Shuafat gunman, a 22-year-old Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem, was driven to the checkpoint by an accomplice. He got out of the car, opened fire and ran into the camp as the driver sped away.

The dead Israeli soldier was identified as Noa Lazar.

As the pursuit of the gunman got underway, Israeli forces shut the entrances to the refugee camp.

“The refugee camp is completely surrounded… It may take hours, days, but we’ll catch him,” Public Security Minister Omer Barlev told the Kan public broadcaster. “This isn’t the first time that we see terrorists coming from east Jerusalem. This is a very difficult situation.”

Police on Sunday said officers were using "riot control weapons" in the camp as dozens of people hurled stones at the force.

Additionally, a helicopter was used to scan the area, and special forces were deployed, according to the police.

"We won't rest until bringing the despicable murderers to justice," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said before Israeli Jews were set to mark the Sukkot holiday.