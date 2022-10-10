'Break the Wave': Israeli forces arrest 3 in West Bank

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the settlement of Shebi Shomron

Israeli forces arrested three suspects in overnight activities from Sunday to Monday in the West Bank as part of the "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation, the army said in a statement.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers along with the Shin Bet internal security services and Border Police officers conducted raids throughout the West Bank, with two arrested in the Yehuda regional division and another arrest made in the village of Abu Shahid in the Binyamin regional division.

Stones and water bottles were thrown at the Israeli forces during the Abu Shahid raid.

The army also reported gunfire from a passing vehicle directed at the settlement of Shebi Shomron on early Monday morning. The military fired back at the vehicle with "several hits detected in the vehicle."

Forces were searching for the suspects.

The Israeli operation comes amid ongoing tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, including an IDF soldier killed on Saturday night in a shooting attack at the Shuafat crossing. The shooting suspect was still on the loose as of Monday afternoon, with an intense manhunt continuing.

No casualties were reported during the operation and the three wanted persons were transferred for further questioning.