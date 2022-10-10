Soldier killed in east Jerusalem attack laid to rest

Suspected terrorist remains at large; manhunt continues as at least 11 Palestinians arrested

Sgt. Noa Lazar, the Israeli soldier killed in a terrorist attack in east Jerusalem, was laid to rest Monday night in Kfar Yona, central Israel, with hundreds attending her funeral.

Lazar, an 18-year-old from Bat Hefer, just a few miles from where she was buried, was killed at the Shuafat border crossing after a terrorist opened fire Saturday night, wounding two other Israelis as well.

One of them, a male, remains in serious condition in Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, medical officials said.

A manhunt continues for the suspected terrorist, Uday Tamimi, a 22-year-old from Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.

The camp has been under lockdown since the attack, with clashes reported between Israeli security forces and Palestinians as the search continues for Tamimi.

Flash90 Israeli security forces in Shuafat refugee camp, Jerusalem, on October 10, 2022

Israeli forces have arrested at least 11 Palestinians in connection with the attack, according to Israeli media, seven of them reportedly family members of Tamimi.

Jamal Awad / Flash90 Palestinian youths clash with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat refugee camp, Jerusalem, October 10, 2022

Israeli security forces remain on high alert, with military posts reinforced during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot that began Sunday night.

The Israel Defense Forces said Palestinian gunmen targeted the Shavei Shomron settlement in the West Bank earlier. No one was reportedly hurt in the attack.