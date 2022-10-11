Israeli forces arrest 10 suspects overnight in West Bank raid

No casualties were reported by the Israeli forces

Israeli soldiers arrested ten wanted persons suspected of terrorists activities across the West Bank on Monday night as part of ongoing Operation “Break the Wave.”

Officers of the Israeli army (IDF), the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the Security Guard operated in several locations, including the villages of Naama and Deir Abu Meshal.

“IDF forces operated tonight in the area of ​​the Yehuda Regional Division in the city of Hebron and in the village of Beit Awa. As part of the operation, three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested. In addition, a 'Carlo' type weapon, military equipment and a stolen vehicle were located and confiscated,” the army’s spokesperson said in a statement.

In the villages of Zatra and Beit Fajar two wanted terrorist suspects were arrested. Israeli troops also confiscated an M-16 rifle and other weapons.

In addition, the soldiers arrested three wanted persons in the villages of Beitat and Kalil and another two suspects in the villages of Khirbet Atayeh and Anza. No casualties were reported by the Israeli forces. The detained suspects were passed on to the security forces for further investigation.

So far, over 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested as part of Operation "Break the Wave," which was launched in response to a wave of Palestinian attacks in Israeli civilians earlier this year that left 19 dead.