Israeli soldier attacked in West Bank dies from wounds

An Israeli soldier who was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday morning, succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

The Israeli army confirmed the death in a statement.

The soldier was named as First Sergeant Ido Baruch, age 21.

Baruch's death marks the second Israeli military fatality from a gunshot wound in less than a week.

The attack was carried out near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank. Baruch was shot in the shoulder and was rushed to the closest hospital where his condition was reported as serious.

The army said that two terrorists arrived to the scene in a vehicle and shot at soldiers who were "conducting operational security activity in the area."

Tuesday's shooting occurred while Israeli settlers where marching near the Palestinian town of Sebastia, escorted by army personnel.

The suspects fled the scene and remain on the run.

A Nablus-based military group called “Lion’s Den” claimed responsibility for the attack, threatening Israelis with "three days of violence."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan urged the authorities to tighten security in the West Bank amid the intensified attacks on both civilians and soldiers in the area.

It is the second deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in recent days. Earlier on Monday, an 18-year-old Sergeant Noa Lazar who was killed in a terrorist attack in east Jerusalem, was laid to rest.

She was shot at the Shuafat border crossing on Saturday night.

A security guard was also seriously wounded during the shooting incident. The condition of David Morel, 30, continued to be "unstable" and "difficult" on late Tuesday afternoon, Hadassah Medical Center said in a statement.

Morel immigrated from Brazil in 2017 and became a security guard after serving as a lone soldier, according to his family.

The suspected terrorist from the Shuafat shooting is still on the run.