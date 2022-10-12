Hamas-linked cell that planned attacks in Israel arrested by Shin Bet

The Shin Bet found that the West Bank suspects were in contact with Balal Basharat - a Hamas operative

Israel's Shin Bet internal security service conducted an investigation of four West Bank terror suspects and found they were in contact with a Hamas operative from the Gaza Strip in order to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli targets.

During the two-week investigation, the Shin Bet found that the West Bank suspects were in contact with Balal Basharat - a Hamas operative who was released from prison as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal and deported to the Gaza Strip.

Basharat operates as part of the "Hegada Headquarters," a Hamas body located in the Gaza Strip with a purpose of promoting military terrorist activity in the West Bank. He reportedly instructed the suspects to purchase weapons and collect information regarding the area in order to carry out shooting attacks on behalf of Hamas against civilian targets and Israeli soldiers.

The operatives of the cell were arrested and a weapon they purchased was also seized. In addition, terrorist funds were seized and transferred to the squad on behalf of the Hamas headquarters.

"In recent years, many operatives of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip have been identified, exploiting Palestinians living in the West Bank to promote terrorist activities, while Hamas operatives from the Gaza Strip transfer funds and armaments to operatives in the Gaza Strip in order to carry out attacks against Israeli targets," the Shin Bet said in a statement.

"The security forces will continue to act with determination in order to arrest those involved in terrorist activity against Israeli citizens and Israeli soldiers, and bring them to justice."