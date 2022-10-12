Israeli forces wounded in 'violent riots' in east Jerusalem

'The Israel Police will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance toward violence of any kind'

Israel’s police said officers were wounded Wednesday night during “violent riots” in east Jerusalem, as demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails, stones, burning trash cans, and suspected pipe bombs at Israeli forces.

“At this time, the police and security forces of the Jerusalem district are operating in a number of centers of disturbances and violent riots in east Jerusalem,” Israel Police said in a statement.

“The forces responded with measures to disperse disturbances following the throwing of Molotov cocktails, throwing stones, shooting fireworks, burning trash cans, blocking roads, and attempts to harm the security forces.”

Authorities added that two Israeli police officers were wounded while trying to repel rioters in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya. They were allegedly hurt by pipe bombs that were thrown at them.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces arrested five suspects who participated in public disturbances in various locations of east Jerusalem.

“The Israel Police will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance towards violence of any kind, violation of public order, violent riots, and any attempt to harm police officers or civilians," it said.

Clashes in east Jerusalem have been ongoing as Israel searches for a Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this week, as Israel's army imposed a lockdown on the northern West Bank city of Nablus following a surge in violence.