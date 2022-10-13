10 Border Police companies placed on alert in case of further escalation

Israel's Border Police reservists were placed on alert Thursday following a night of violent riots in east Jerusalem and continuing tensions.

Border Police chief Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen made the decision to place 10 companies on alert in the event of an escalation.

The clashes in east Jerusalem started during Israel's manhunt for the suspect alleged to have carried out a terrorist attack on Saturday night at the Shuafat crossing that killed a female soldier -- 18-year-old Noa Lazar, who served in the Erez Battalion of the military police.

Two police officers were lightly wounded Wednesday night as demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails, stones, burning trash cans and suspected pipe bombs at Israeli forces.

Nine people suspected of involvement in the violent riots in Issawiya were arrested during home raids that included soldiers along with a Border Police undercover unit.

"The soldiers of the Border Guard will continue to act resolutely against violent violators in order to maintain public safety. We have increased and skilled forces in the Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria sector to deal with incidents with strength and professionalism," Cohen said in a statement.

Palestinian factions in Jerusalem in a statement called for the reinforcement of rioters in the Shaufat refugee camp and declared Friday a "day of rage."