Israel: Lapid holds security meeting amid tensions in east Jerusalem

'The security forces will not stop until they catch the terrorists and those who sent them'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday held a security situation assessment following recent clashes in east Jerusalem that prompted Israel to mobilize Border Police reservists.

According to an official statement, Lapid received a detailed security and intelligence review regarding the activities of the security forces in east Jerusalem and Israel, as well as regarding the efforts to calm the tensions. Earlier on Wednesday evening, heavy clashes erupted in east Jerusalem where Palestinians were burning tires and throwing rocks at Israeli security forces.

Additional steps were considered to strengthen the security forces in the area through “dedicated budgets.”

In addition, Lapid ordered the launch of two programs for the strengthening of the police force in preparation for the celebrations marking the end of the holiday of Sukkot, where tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to participate.

"The security forces are deployed all over the country and allow all holiday events to take place as planned in Jerusalem and in general. We are determined to allow the usual festivities with a hard and uncompromising response to terrorism and violent disturbances. The security forces will not stop until they catch the terrorists and those who sent them,” Lapid was quoted as saying.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of increasing awareness efforts in order to curb terrorist activities. He noted that “we must be vigilant” and not lend a hand to "fake news" publications that mislead and influence the public mood.

At the end of the meeting, Lapid thanked all Israeli security forces for their determined service during the holidays and for protecting the safety of the citizens of the Jewish state.