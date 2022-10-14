Ben-Gvir draws out pistol amid Sheikh Jarrah clashes

Ben-Gvir accuses 'Arab terrorists' of 'threatening my life and the life of the residents here' as 2 wounded

Firebrand right-wing parliamentarian Itamar Ben-Gvir was seen wielding a pistol Thursday night, pulling it out while visiting Sheikh Jarrah amid violent clashes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood.

Ben-Gvir accused "Arab terrorists" of "threatening my life and the life of the residents here," blasting the Israel Police for being "afraid to shoot" in a tweet.

Israeli authorities arrested five Thursday night after rocks were thrown, hitting two Israeli civilians, in Sheikh Jarrah, a major focal point of contention centered around a land dispute.

As Jews around the country celebrate the Sukkot holiday, Israeli forces have been on high alert, heavily reinforcing Jerusalem amid a wave of deadly terror attacks.

Tensions in Jerusalem have remained high during the holidays, particularly after a series of drive-by shootings. A Palestinian gunman shot dead an Israeli soldier at the Shuafat crossing last Saturday, a day ahead of Sukkot, leading to a closure of the neighborhood as police sought the perpetrator.

Another soldier died this week after another drive-by shooting in the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron.

Later Thursday night, Palestinian reports said that Mohammed Maher, a suspected terrorist in a shooting attack last month in the Jordan Valley, had died due to injuries sustained after the gunmen’s get-away vehicle caught fire.