East Jerusalem: 18 Palestinian rioters arrested

Flashpoint neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah once more at center of disturbances

Israeli police said Thursday they arrested 18 Palestinians in overnight clashes and raids in east Jerusalem, with tensions surging in the city.

The latest escalation came following months of tensions in the West Bank after Israeli forces began a crackdown in late March in the wake of a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel that killed 19 people.

The flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah was at the center of the disturbances, with 11 Palestinians arrested there for hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.

Firebrand right-wing parliamentarian Itamar Ben-Gvir pulled out a pistol in Sheikh Jarrah during the Thursday night riots, later accusing "Arab terrorists" of "threatening my life and the life of the residents here" and blasting the Israel Police for being "afraid to shoot" in a tweet.

Palestinians launched a rare general strike Wednesday in east Jerusalem, including closing shops, in response to a days-long operation by Israeli security forces in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat.

Israel is searching the camp for the suspected killer of 18-year-old Israeli soldier Noa Lazar, shot last Saturday at a Shuafat checkpoint.

With the manhunt for the woman soldier's killer ongoing, Israeli police said they had arrested 18 Palestinians overnight who were "throwing stones and Molotov cocktails and attacking officers," raising the number of east Jerusalem residents detained since Wednesday to around 50.