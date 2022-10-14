A Palestinian doctor was killed by Palestinian fire, Israeli sources says

Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinians in clashes in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

"Two martyrs arrived at the Jenin government hospital," the ministry said.

An Israeli security source said a third Palestinian, a doctor, was killed in the incident by Palestinian fire.

Footage from Jenin circulated on Friday morning showed firefights between armed Palestinians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

One video showed a Palestinian gunman firing from behind an ambulance, as shouts of "Allahu Akbar" are heard.

More to follow