Israeli lightly wounded in shooting attack in Beit El

The terrorist was killed by Israeli soldiers who were active in the area

A 25-year-old Israeli resident of Beit El was lightly wounded on Friday night during a shooting attack, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services.

A terrorist fired toward the settlement, located north of Ramallah in the West Bank, the army said in a statement.

Israeli troops shot back, killing the gunman.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting was carried out by Palestinian terrorists from the nearby refugee camp of Jalazone.

At the same time, Israeli fighters from the Parachute Battalion were ambushing Palestinian terrorists near Jalazone, when they arrived to neutralize one of them. The second terrorist fled with a weapon.

Soldiers were searching the area for additional suspects. Several backpacks were identified near the terrorist who was killed.

The civilian who was lightly wounded by shrapnel was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for medical treatment.

The man was sitting in the yard of his house when he was lightly wounded by the shrapnel, according to MDA.