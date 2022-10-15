After group uploads image of captured Israeli drone

A malfunctioning Israeli military drone that crashed in the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday was seized by a Palestinian terrorist group, the Israeli military confirmed.

The "Lion's Den" group said it captured the unmanned aerial vehicle that crashed in the old city of Nablus.

The group's operatives said they were inspecting the device.

Hours later the group was banned from the popular video-sharing platform Tiktok.

This year's wave of Palestinian terrorism is sometimes referred to as the "TikTok intifada," due to the widespread influence of extremist contents promoted on the network on the assailants.

Lion's Den, the cell behind some of the worst attacks targeting Israelis in the past year was set up in recent months by armed militants from different Palestinian factions. Some of its members had prior affiliations with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Israel Defense Forces said the drone crashed on Friday due to a technical malfunction, but contained no sensitive information. The military added that there was no risk that any of the information recorded on the device could be of use to terrorists.