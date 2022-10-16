Israel denies entry permits to 164 relatives of terrorists

In the past year, over 2,500 family members of terrorists were prevented from entering Israel

Israel announced on Sunday morning the denial of entry permits for 164 family members of terrorist elements in the Nablus area of the West Bank.

The decision was made following a security assessment held by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The move comes as the military continues Operation "Break the Wave" that includes nightly counter-terrorism raids on Palestinian towns and villages. The months-long operation was initiated in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians earlier this year.

"The security system is working with all the means at its disposal to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria," said Major Rasan Alian, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

"The terrorists who are hiding in the heart of the civilian population in Nablus knew that their identity is well known to the security system and that the path of terror they choose will affect their families as well, who will not be able to continue earning a living in Israel."

More than 2,500 relatives of Palestinians who committed terrorist attacks were prevented from entering Israel in the past year, according to the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Nablus is considered to be a hotbed of terrorist activity, with Israel's army last week placing a closure on the city, limiting entry and exit with roadblocks and security checks, following a surge in shooting attacks committed by Palestinian militants against Israelis.