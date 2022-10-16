'Break the Wave': Israeli forces arrest 6 in West Bank

Palestinian shot after attempting to steal Israeli officer's weapon and attacking the officer

Israeli forces arrested six terrorism suspects and confiscated weapons in overnight activities in the West Bank, the army announced on Sunday morning.

The months-long nightly raids of Palestinian towns and villages are part of Operation "Break the Wave" initiated in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians earlier this year.

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operated alongside Border Police officers and with the involvement of the Shin Bet internal security services.

IDF forces were active in the city of Hebron and the village of Yatta, where an M16-type weapon and ammunition were seized.

Israel Defense Forces An M16-type weapon and ammunition seized during overnight counter-terrorism activities by Israeli forces in the West Bank from October 15 to 16, 2022.

During the operation, a suspect attempted to steal an IDF officer's weapon and violently attacked a soldier, the army said. A soldier fired a warning shot in the air and then shot the suspect, who was wounded. The military did not disclose the extent of the suspect's wounds.

The suspect who attacked the soldier was taken into custody at the headquarters of the Yehuda Regional Brigade.

The army reported that no casualties to Israeli forces occurred during the raids.

Bethlehem and Tubas were among the cities where arrests were conducted.