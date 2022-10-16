English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Four Israeli soldiers injured when vehicle overturns

i24NEWS

1 min read
Breaking News
i24NEWSBreaking News

Three soldiers lightly injured, one moderately injured during routine patrol near Ariel

Four Israeli soldiers were injured on Sunday morning when their military vehicle overturned during a routine patrol near the settlement of Ariel, the army said.

Three of the soldiers were lightly injured, while one soldier was moderately injured.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment.

Their families were notified.

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments