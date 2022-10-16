Four Israeli soldiers injured when vehicle overturns
Three soldiers lightly injured, one moderately injured during routine patrol near Ariel
Four Israeli soldiers were injured on Sunday morning when their military vehicle overturned during a routine patrol near the settlement of Ariel, the army said.
Three of the soldiers were lightly injured, while one soldier was moderately injured.
The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment.
Their families were notified.
