2 Israelis in Negev arrested for contact with Gaza terror group

Israel's police and internal security service (Shit Bet) announced on Sunday that they arrested two Israeli citizens in the south of the country in September, with the citizens being in contact with an operative of a terrorist organization from the Gaza Strip.

The men were identified as Saad Aburkaik and Sameh Al-Nbari, both in their early 20s, living in southern Israel's Negev area, according to a publication from the Shin Bet.

The two were accused of funneling funds to Gaza for the terror group.

Additionally, one of the men agreed to assist in transporting weapons to the operative of a Gaza-based terror group.

Indictments were filed Sunday against the two men by the Southern District Attorney's Office, attributing serious security offenses to them.

"In arresting and questioning the two men, security officials were able to learn how the Gaza-based terror groups continued to enlist citizens of Israel to do their bidding and carry out acts of terror," the Shin Bet and the police said in a joint statement.

The Shin Bet said it and the Israel Police “take any involvement or affiliation of Israeli citizens in terrorist activities very seriously, including being in contact with operatives from terrorist organizations, including from the Gaza Strip.”