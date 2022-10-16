Israel closes West Bank crossings over holiday

Israel's military claims that closures, which are standard during Jewish holidays, are a preventative measure

Israel's military closed crossings between the West Bank and Israel for Palestinians on Sunday as the Jewish state prepares for the final day of the Sukkot holiday.

The closure, including crossings with the Gaza Strip, began Sunday at 4:00 p.m. The crossings are expected to reopen on Monday at 11:59 p.m. “subject to a situational assessment and in accordance with the usual operating hours,” according to the Israeli military.

The liaison between the West Bank and Israel, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), can approve exceptions, however, in the case of humanitarian need.

Also on Sunday, Israel's Defense Ministry revoked the work permits of 164 Palestinians related to suspected members of the militant Lion's Den group.

The group has been responsible for a surge in terror attacks in the northern West Bank, based in the hotbed city of Nablus. Last week, Israel's military placed a closure on the city, limiting entry and exit with roadblocks and security checks, following a surge in shooting attacks.

Israel's forces have been on heightened security alert amid the holiday seasons, with tensions already high with Israel carrying out nightly raids as part of an anti-terrorism operation known as "Break the Wave."

"Break the Wave" has seen over 100 Palestinians killed and more than 2,000 arrested.