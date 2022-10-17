Israeli troops arrest wanted terrorist in West Bank’s Nablus

Terrorist group 'Lion’s Den' denied that one of its members was detained

Israeli defense forces operated overnight from Sunday to Monday in the West Bank town of Nablus and arrested a wanted person who was the subject of a special intelligence alert.

The detained man is Hamza Al-Azzi, a member of the terrorist group “Lion’s Den,” but the organization has reportedly denied that one of its members was apprehended. During the operation, Palestinians fired at Israeli soldiers, no casualties were reported.

The army noted a decrease in the number of shooting attacks perpetrated by terrorists from Nablus, mainly due to the barriers that have been placed around the city and the large security forces mobilized in the area.

"Our duty is to enable security and eradicate the threats," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during his visit to the settlement bloc Gush Etzion earlier on Sunday to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

"We will continue our activity against terrorism and expand it as much as necessary and by all means - offensive, defensive, political and civilian," he stressed.

In recent weeks, several deadly attacks have been carried out by Palestinian terroritst mainly against Israeli soldiers with the authorities calling for public vigilance.