Herzi Halevi approved as next Israeli army chief of staff

Greenlight from selection committee paves way for him to take up post early next year

A vetting committee on Tuesday approved Major General Herzi Halevi's candidacy for the post of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff, paving the way for him to take up the post early next year.

The high-level nominations advisory committee, headed by former attorney general and Supreme Court Justice Elyakim Rubenstein, approved Halevi's nomination to succeed the outgoing IDF commander, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, whose term ends in January 2023.

A final vote to approve Halevi's candidacy for the post of 23rd IDF commander is due to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz proposed his appointment in early September, praising Tuesday's decision of the Committee for Senior Appointments in the Public Service.

"I welcome the committee's approval of the appointment of Major General Herzi Halevi as the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF. In the face of the various challenges facing us, the IDF needs stability, continuous and continuous force building, and extensive experience," Gantz said.

"I have no doubt that Major General Herzi Halevi will continue the processes led by Chief of Staff Kochavi and will continue to promote the readiness of the IDF and the security capabilities of the State of Israel. I will work to bring the appointment to the government this coming Sunday," Gantz continued.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier welcomed Gantz's choice of Halevi over General Eyal Zamir, another former No. 2 in the army and head of the command in charge of operations linked to the Gaza Strip.

"Herzi is a talented and extraordinary officer with solid experience... It was a choice between two very good candidates and I wish General Eyal Zamir all the best for the future," Lapid said.

Born in 1967 into a religious family in Jerusalem, Halevi graduated in philosophy and business from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and holds a master's degree in human resources management from the National Defense University in Washington, the Israeli army said.

Halevi joined the Israeli army in 1985 in a paratroopers unit before being promoted to "Sayeret Matkal," the army's elite unit, which he led for years.

He was appointed in 2014 as head of military intelligence, then four years later as head of the southern command, leading the unit during the last war in May 2021 between Israel and the Palestinian armed Islamist movement Hamas, in power in Gaza.